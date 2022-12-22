Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $362.52.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

