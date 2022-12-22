Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Sells £321,968.79 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.69), for a total value of £321,968.79 ($391,118.55).
Graeme Watt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Graeme Watt acquired 13 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £158.86 ($192.98).
Softcat Price Performance
Shares of LON:SCT traded down GBX 29 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,185 ($14.40). 120,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,266.74. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,059 ($12.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,922 ($23.35). The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Softcat Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.42) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
About Softcat
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
