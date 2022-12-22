Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Songbird has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $104.01 million and $830,847.59 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Songbird

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

