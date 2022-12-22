Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down to $46.46

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.46, but opened at $43.40. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 13,009 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 117.4% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 135,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after buying an additional 112,723 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

