Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SONN opened at $1.17 on Monday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.