Sourceless 24 Hour Volume Reaches $385.46 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $165.91 million and approximately $385.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014857 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00226651 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800093 USD and is up 14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $354.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

