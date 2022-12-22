South Shore Capital Advisors Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,705. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

