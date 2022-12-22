South Shore Capital Advisors Has $656,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.5% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.37 on Thursday, hitting $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 114,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.