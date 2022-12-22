SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 8.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,316,000 after buying an additional 612,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 432,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 121,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6,283.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,126,000 after purchasing an additional 944,205 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

