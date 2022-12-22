SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,632. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.