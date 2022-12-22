SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Decreased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323,784 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 3.9% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 1.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $50,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,684,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,954,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,355,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,502,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

