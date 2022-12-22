SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) is Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 65,821.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,765 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 139,709 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,465,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,960,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.83 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

