SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,373,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,486 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,093,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3,005.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,103,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,387,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.