SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 31.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 87,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,605. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.