SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,018,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock remained flat at $26.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.52.

