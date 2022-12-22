SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $101.67.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

