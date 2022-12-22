Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243,076 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Spotify Technology worth $69,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $247.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

