SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,680.99

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,680.99 ($20.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,714.50 ($20.83). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,702.50 ($20.68), with a volume of 3,511,703 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.26) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.29) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,825 ($22.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,928.43 ($23.43).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,629.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,681.23. The company has a market capitalization of £18.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,751.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

