ssv.network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $107.09 million and $1.55 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $9.67 or 0.00058010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

