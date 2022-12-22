Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

