Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

