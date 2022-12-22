Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

