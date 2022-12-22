Starname One Day Volume Reaches $778.35 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Starname has a total market capitalization of $316,546.31 and approximately $778.35 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $849.80 or 0.05050963 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00498310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.43 or 0.29525141 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.