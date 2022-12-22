Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0205

Status (SNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $80.29 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02100311 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,348,339.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

