Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $82.27 million and $1.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00014768 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020451 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00227236 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02100311 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,348,339.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.