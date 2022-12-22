Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.32 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.24 million, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.55%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Steelcase by 463.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Steelcase by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

