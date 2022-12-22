Steem (STEEM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Steem has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $66.35 million and $2.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,814.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000457 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00391369 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022191 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00870455 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00096811 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00600904 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00267003 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,656,746 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.