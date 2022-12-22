Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Xylem Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $121.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

