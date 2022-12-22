Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for December 22nd (AAU, APLD, ATTO, AXR, BRN, BSQR, BSX, BTCM, CFRX, COO)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 22nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd alerts:

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS). They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR). They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.