Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for December 22nd (AAU, APLD, ATTO, AXR, BRN, BSQR, BSX, BTCM, CFRX, COO)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 22nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS). They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR). They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

