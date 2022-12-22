StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $90.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

