StockNews.com Downgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Sell

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $665.38 million, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
