StockNews.com Downgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Sell

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $665.38 million, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

