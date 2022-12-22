StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

