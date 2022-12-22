StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
Shares of ADXS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15.
About Advaxis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.