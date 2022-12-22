StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First United in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First United by 14.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

