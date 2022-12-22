StockNews.com Lowers Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

