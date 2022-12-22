StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,594,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,974 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of StoneCo worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,680,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 818,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,303 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StoneCo by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

