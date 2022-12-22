Strategic Equity Management Buys Shares of 2,075 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

