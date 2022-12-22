Strategic Equity Management Invests $5.70 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 218.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,598,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 519,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,053,339 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

