Stratis Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $61.72 million and $2.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.90 or 0.07209065 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00031840 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069492 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052925 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007797 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022020 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,281,151 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.