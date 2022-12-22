Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $167.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $193.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

