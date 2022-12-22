StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.61. 3,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,495. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

