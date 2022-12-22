StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,132 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %
Medtronic stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,762. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
