Substratum Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $322,938.71 and approximately $2.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072395 USD and is up 15.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

