Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.72

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.72 and traded as low as C$40.59. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$41.25, with a volume of 14,813,241 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

