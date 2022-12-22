Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $11,634.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $11,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 478 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $14,966.18.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 123 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $3,621.12.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,935 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

