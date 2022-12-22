Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.77

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

About Super Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter worth about $3,213,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.