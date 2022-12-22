SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Trading Up 0.4%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 207,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 48,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

