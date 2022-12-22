Sweat Economy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $869,097.76 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $37.57 million and approximately $869,097.76 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,970,603,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,564,977,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

