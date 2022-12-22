Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.64 and last traded at $93.64. Approximately 6,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.
Swiss Re Stock Up 4.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Re (SSREF)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.