SwissBorg Trading Down 7.7% This Week (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $208.74 million and $290,709.18 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

