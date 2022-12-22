Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Down 10.5%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,550,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 904,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
SWVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Swvl in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Swvl in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Swvl in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.
Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.
