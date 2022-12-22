Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Down 10.5%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,550,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 904,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Swvl in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Swvl in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Swvl in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Swvl alerts:

Swvl Stock Down 23.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

About Swvl

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Swvl during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.